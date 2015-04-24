FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKMA positive on potential HSBC move back to Hong Kong
April 24, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

HKMA positive on potential HSBC move back to Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - HSBC’s Holdings potential relocation of its headquarters back to Hong Kong is a positive development, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in a statement on Friday.

“HSBC is the largest bank in Hong Kong and has deep historical links with Hong Kong,” it said in a statement.

Earlier, HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, said it has started a review of whether to move its headquarters out of Britain following regulatory and structural changes in the industry.

Shareholders have urged the bank to consider moving its headquarters to Asia, probably back to Hong Kong.

Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
