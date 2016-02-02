FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Expert allowed in new trial over $2.46 bln Household judgment
February 2, 2016 / 11:42 PM / 2 years ago

Expert allowed in new trial over $2.46 bln Household judgment

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Feb 2 -

A federal judge in Illinois has denied HSBC Holdings’ attempt to exclude the testimony of prominent legal economist Daniel Fischel in a long-running securities fraud case.

Shareholders sued consumer finance company Household International in 2002, alleging it misled them about its finances and artificially inflated its share prices as it raised more than $3 billion in public stock sales. HSBC acquired Household that same year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PTlXxy

