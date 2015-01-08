HSBC'S Hong Kong chief executive Anita Fung departs -memo

HONG KONG, Jan 8 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings’ Hong Kong chief executive, Anita Fung, is leaving the bank to pursue other opportunities outside the group, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

Helen Wong, the current group general manager and chief executive of HSBC China, is being appointed as CEO Greater China in a newly created role, in which she will be responsible for mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the memo showed.

Wong has 30 years of banking experience in Greater China and joined HSBC in 1992. Fung, who joined HSBC in 1996, will leave the bank in mid-February.

A Hong Kong-based spokesman for HSBC confirmed the content of the memo. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)