HSBC Chairman says 2012 has begun well
March 27, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 6 years ago

HSBC Chairman says 2012 has begun well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - HSBC , Europe’s biggest bank, said on Tuesday that the first quarter of 2012 had begun well, after it posted 2011 pre-tax profits of $21.9 billion - the largest for that year by a western bank.

“2012 has started well, the first quarter,” Chairman Douglas Flint told a conference for investors organised by Morgan Stanley.

In February, HSBC said pre-tax profit rose 15 percent from the previous year to $21.9 billion, and was confident that growth in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East would continue to offset sluggish conditions in Europe.

