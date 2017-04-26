Indonesia appoints Bank HSBC Indonesia as primary bond dealer

JAKARTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry said on Wednesday it had appointed PT Bank HSBC Indonesia as a primary dealer of government bonds as well as to handle the country's tax amnesty funds and fulfil other roles.

The appointment was effective on April 17, the ministry said in an emailed statement.

Last week, HSBC's bank in Indonesia was integrated with a local entity previously known as PT Bank Ekonomi Raharja. (bit.ly/2oIVyWC) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by Jason Neely)