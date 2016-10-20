FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC plans to inject $1 bln into Indonesia business - regulator
October 20, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 10 months ago

HSBC plans to inject $1 bln into Indonesia business - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British lender HSBC plans to inject $1 billion of additional capital into its combined Indonesian business with PT Bank Ekonomi Raharja, an official at the Indonesian financial regulator, Ariastiadi, said on Thursday.

HSBC separately said it would integrate its Indonesian business with Bank Ekonomi, but a bank spokeswoman in Indonesia declined to comment on the planned capital injection.

HSBC last year offered to buy out the minority shareholders of Bank Ekonomi and delist the Indonesian lender from the Jakarta stock exchange. (reut.rs/2dCfisW) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

