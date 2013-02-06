FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC structure was "not fit for purpose" two years ago - CEO
February 6, 2013

HSBC structure was "not fit for purpose" two years ago - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - HSBC’s structure was “not fit for purpose” two years ago but Europe’s biggest bank is not too big or complex after a far-reaching restructuring and series of disposals, its chief executive said.

“Our structure was not fit for purpose in a modern world,” Stuart Gulliver told lawmakers on a British banking inquiry on Wednesday, saying he had implemented the biggest organisational change in the bank’s history when he took the helm in 2011.

HSBC was fined $1.9 billion in December, the largest ever paid by a bank, followed a U.S. investigation into its Mexican and U.S. operations that made scathing criticism of its anti-money-laundering systems. The bank admitted failures were partly due to its complex structure.

