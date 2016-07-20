HSBC says will match competitors' rates for small business loans

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - HSBC said on Wednesday it will match interest rates offered by any other UK lender on fixed-rate small business loans and business overdrafts up to 25,000 pounds ($32,920.00), in a bid to boost confidence among small business borrowers.

The offer will be available until the end of October and will cover rates offered by any UK competitor including so-called "challenger" banks and online lenders.

Europe's largest bank said it had also reduced its minimum arrangement and renewal fees for business overdrafts from 100 pounds to 25 pounds. ($1 = 0.7594 pounds) (Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise)