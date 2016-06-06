FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC restructures investment banking arm
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

HSBC restructures investment banking arm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - HSBC has restructured its investment bank as part of a push to streamline the business to make it more profitable and “agile”.

The changes include a new structure in HSBC’s global banking business by setting up a corporate, financials and multinationals banking unit (CFMB), according to a staff memo on Monday seen by IFR.

It marks a step-up in plans to cut costs and streamline parts of the investment bank, which were outlined in February by global business and markets chief executive Samir Assaf. At that time HSBC hired senior Goldman Sachs banker Matthew Westerman to become co-head of banking alongside Robin Phillips. The latest changes follow the arrival of Westerman last month.

“Our new structure will deliver the best outcome for our clients by bringing our country, sector and product teams closer together - and improve returns for our shareholders by improving our profitability and generating efficiencies,” said Westerman and Phillips in the memo.

HSBC has also set up a new advisory team, combining corporate finance with mergers and acquisitions execution. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.