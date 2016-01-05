FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC apologises for online banking outage, says customers will not "lose out"
January 5, 2016 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC apologises for online banking outage, says customers will not "lose out"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - HSBC said on Tuesday that customers affected by a blackout on its personal banking online services will not “lose out”, as technical problems suffered by Europe’s biggest bank run into a second day.

In a statement apologising for the faults, first reported on Monday, a spokesman said: “We are currently experiencing issues with our Online and Mobile banking. Personal Mobile banking is working but due to high demand customers may experience delays.”

Business customers can still access online and mobile banking services, the bank said, but both were running at significantly reduced capacity following the outage.

The bank has not estimated when full service will resume but said its teams were working “non-stop” to restore the services and regular updates will be provided.

“We will ensure customers do not lose out as a result of this issue,” the spokesman said. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)

