HSBC says 2,217 UK jobs to go; another 950 affected
April 26, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

HSBC says 2,217 UK jobs to go; another 950 affected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - HSBC is cutting more than 2,200 jobs in Britain as part of its drive to slash costs and boost profitability in the face of a changing banking landscape.

Unite union said 3,167 roles would be impacted by the cuts, but HSBC said almost 1,000 staff would be redeployed or other positions would be created elsewhere, and the net job loss would be 2,217.

Further details will be released later on Thursday. Reuters reported on Wednesday that about 2,000 jobs would go, under Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver’s plan to shed 30,000 jobs globally by the end of 2013, and to streamline the bank for changes in British regulation.

