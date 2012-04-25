FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC to cut about 2,000 UK jobs under revamp-source
April 25, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

HSBC to cut about 2,000 UK jobs under revamp-source

Steve Slater

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, is set to cut about 2,000 jobs in Britain on Thursday as part of its drive to slash costs and boost profitability in the face of a changing banking landscape, a person familiar with the matter said.

The cuts are part of Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver’s global revamp to cut 30,000 jobs by the end of 2013, and to streamline the bank for changes in UK regulation, people familiar with the matter said.

HSBC declined to comment.

HSBC employs about 52,000 staff in Britain, so less than 5 percent of its staff will be affected by the changes, which will affect retail banking, head office functions and other areas.

