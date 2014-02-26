FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC sells Kazakh unit for $176 mln to extend retreat
February 26, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

HSBC sells Kazakh unit for $176 mln to extend retreat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - HSBC said it is selling its bank in Kazakhstan to JSC Halyk Bank for $176 million in cash, continuing its retreat from countries where it lacks scale or are unprofitable.

HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver has sold or closed 63 businesses in the last three years as he tries to cut complexity across the group in an effort to reduce risk and boost profitability.

HSBC said the sale of SB JSC HSBC Bank Kazakhstan is expected to complete in the fourth quarter and is based on a net asset value for the business of $160 million.

