KDB in talks to buy HSBC's retail business in S.Korea
April 10, 2012 / 4:20 AM / 6 years ago

KDB in talks to buy HSBC's retail business in S.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 10 (Reuters) - HSBC, Europe’s biggest lender, said on Tuesday it is in talks to sell its South Korean retail banking and wealth management business to Korea Development Bank.

Discussions are ongoing and an agreement may or may not be reached, HSBC said in a statement filed to the Hong Kong bourse. It has 11 outlets in South Korea, it said on its website.

HSBC has cut 11,000 jobs and sold about 20 businesses, including its general insurance unit, as part of Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver’s plan to cut annual costs by $3.5 billion.

