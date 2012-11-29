FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC in talks on closing S.Korean retail bank unit-report
#Financials
November 29, 2012 / 1:06 AM / 5 years ago

HSBC in talks on closing S.Korean retail bank unit-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - HSBC is talking with South Korean regulators about shutting its local retail banking operations after a failed attempt to sell the business, the Donga Ilbo newspaper reported on Thursday.

Korea Development Bank (KDB) said in July it dropped talks to acquire HSBC’s South Korean retail banking operations after the banks failed to reach an agreement on employment conditions.

HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, had entered talks over the possible sale of its Korean retail banking operation, which has 11 branches, as part of a widespread asset-sale programme.

South Korean regulators have not received an official request concerning HSBC’s local retail banking operations, said a banking sector regulatory official who asked for anonymity as he was not authorized to talk directly to the media.

A Seoul-based spokeswoman for HSBC said the bank was reviewing all possible options concerning its South Korean retail banking operations.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
