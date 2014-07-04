Former Itaú banker to become Latam CFO for HSBC -source

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Rogério Calderón, a former senior executive at Brazilian bank Itaú, has been tapped to become chief financial officer of HSBC in Latin America, according to a source with knowledge of the appointment.

Until April, Calderón, previously a PricewaterhouseCoopers executive, was senior vice president of finance risk and compliance at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil’s largest non-government bank.

He will assume the new regional post for HSBC in the second half of July. (Reporting by Aluisio Pereira and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)