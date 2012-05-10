HSBC says in talks over possible sale of Latam operations

HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters) - HSBC plc, Europe’s biggest bank, is in talks over possible sale of its operations in Colombia, Peru, Uruguay and Paraguay, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

HSBC has been exiting sub-scale markets and businesses in order to cut costs and streamline its mammoth operations under the new CEO Stuart Gulliver.

The London-based bank operates in 85 countries and Gulliver is trying to sharpen its focus on fast-growing Asian markets. HBSC did not specifiy the size of its Latam operations.