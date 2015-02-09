Breakingviews: New tax-dodge files put HSBC, politicians on spot

(Reuters Breakingviews) - The latest revelations about how HSBC’s Swiss unit helped clients evade taxes put both the bank and politicians back on the spot. The information may be eight years old or more. But it still raises questions about how much authorities knew, and what they ignored, when they went after HSBC.

The bank’s antics are being made public thanks to Hervé Falciani, a former HSBC employee who leaked the documents - detailing activities up to 2007 - to several news outlets, including the BBC, the UK’s Guardian newspaper, France’s Le Monde and CBS’s 60 Minutes.

The tricks he details are not as wacky as, say, a UBS private banker taking diamonds to a client by smuggling them in a tube of toothpaste. But HSBC’s Swiss outfit offered advice on dodging taxes, allowed clients to use pseudonyms on their accounts, and colluded in keeping so-called “black” accounts hidden from clients’ home tax collectors. They also didn’t ask many questions when dodgy characters wanted to keep their money at the bank. All in, the documents provided by Falciani cover 30,000 accounts with some $120 billion of assets.

The whistleblower provided much of the same information, and more, to French, UK and U.S. authorities several years ago. A number of clients in several countries were arrested for tax evasion and so far the UK has recouped 135 million pounds (just over $200 million).

HSBC has made big changes in the way it handles private clients since then. Even so, its tax-related misdeeds have gone largely unpunished. Its $1.9 billion fine and deferred prosecution deal with the U.S. Department of Justice in 2012 covered money laundering and the violation of sanctions. The DoJ may have had the tax goods and focused elsewhere, but the new details have already provoked fresh questions from the top Democrat on the Senate’s banking committee.

While some clients have been forced to pay up, the bank has faced no legal action in the UK. Its former chief executive, Stephen Green, served as a minister in the current government and was rewarded with a peerage. The nexus of tax-dodgers and bankers surely makes good fodder for the opposition as Britons prepare for a general election in May. Add politics to HSBC’s old bad habits, and the bank could find itself in the dock again.

- A number of media outlets have published emails and other documents detailing how HSBC’s private bank in Switzerland helped clients avoid paying taxes. The information was provided by Hervé Falciani, a former HSBC employee who gave the same information to various countries’ authorities starting in 2008. The information details cases up to 2007 and deals with 30,000 accounts holding almost $120 billion of assets.

- The Guardian in the UK, French daily Le Monde, CBS’s 60 Minutes, the BBC’s Panorama and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists collaborated on the story.

- U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, who is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, has said he intends “on pressing regulators, the IRS and the DoJ for answers” about why HSBC was not prosecuted for tax evasion. In 2012 the bank paid $1.9 billion to settle claims it violated U.S. sanctions laws and laundered money for Mexican drug cartels.

- Separately, the judge in charge of a Belgian investigation into the UK bank’s Swiss arm is considering issuing an arrest warrant for the group’s directors because they are not cooperating, Reuters reported on Feb. 9.

- Swiss authorities charged Falciani, who left the country in 2008, with industrial espionage and violating Swiss bank secrecy last year. Franco-Italian Falciani ran for a seat in the European parliament under the banner of Partido X, a Spanish anti-corruption party. He was not elected.

