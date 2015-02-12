FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's SFO says open to talks with tax authority over HSBC data leak
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

UK's SFO says open to talks with tax authority over HSBC data leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said it was open to discussion with the country’s tax authority over allegations that banking giant HSBC’s Swiss subsidiary helped people avoid paying tax.

“We are open to discussion and happy to help in any way we can,” a spokesman said on Thursday after the BBC reported that UK tax authority HMRC was likely to meet both the SFO and police as it expands its investigation amid a scandal engulfing Europe’s biggest bank.

After details of the leak were revealed this month of HSBC’s Swiss subsidiary’s customer list and media reports that said it helped wealthy customers avoid taxes and conceal millions of dollars of assets, HSBC has admitted failings in compliance and controls at the unit. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.