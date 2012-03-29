FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC confirms will buy Lloyds' UAE retail bank arms
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 6 years ago

HSBC confirms will buy Lloyds' UAE retail bank arms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - HSBC , Europe’s biggest bank, said it would buy the onshore United Arab Emirates retail and commercial banking business of rival Lloyds , helping HSBC further strengthen its presence in the region.

HSBC, which confirmed an earlier Reuters story, added that the value of the gross assets being acquired stood at $769 million as of the end of December 2011.

“HSBC is the leading international bank in the UAE and the addition of Lloyds’ strong presence in retail and commercial banking is highly complementary to our business,” said Simon Cooper, HSBC’s deputy chairman and chief executive for the bank’s Middle Eastern and North Africa (MENA) region.

The deal comes as Lloyds, which is 40 percent owned by the British government after a state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, undergoes a restructuring plan to halve its international presence and cut 15,000 jobs.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.