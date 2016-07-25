FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-HSBC says in talks to sell Lebanese business to Lebanon's Blom Bank
July 25, 2016 / 6:31 AM / a year ago

REFILE-HSBC says in talks to sell Lebanese business to Lebanon's Blom Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in para 3)

DUBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - HSBC Bank Middle East, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings, said on Monday it was in discussions to sell its Lebanese business to Lebanon's Blom Bank.

There was no certainty about whether a binding transaction would result from the discussions but HSBC would make further disclosures if appropriate, it said in an emailed statement.

HSBC has been seeking to divest businesses, including in Brazil to Turkey, as part of Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver's plan to boost profitability and pay higher dividends to shareholders.

HSBC has been in Lebanon since 1946 and has offices in Dora, Ras Beirut and St Georges Bay, according to its website. The bank employs around 200 people in Lebanon. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by David French; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
