ING, Qatar National Bank, Bahrain's ABC eye HSBC Turkey arm -sources

ISTANBUL, May 29 (Reuters) - ING Group NV, Qatar National Bank and the Bahrain-based Arab Banking Corporation are among the potential bidders for HSBC’s Turkish business, sources familiar with process said on Friday.

All four of the sources said ING and Qatar National Bank were interested in buying HSBC’s Turkish business as a whole, not just its loss-making retail arm. Two of the sources said ABC was also looking to buy the entire business.

HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said in February that the bank’s four problem businesses, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey and the United States, needed to improve or be sold.