HSBC, Mediclinic lead European shares lower. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European shares led lower by banks

** FTSE falls 0.4 pct, DAX gains 0.2 pct

** HSBC bottom of FTSE, down 6.4 percent after results

** British oil services firm Wood Group top European faller

** Rubis gains on Haiti acquisition news

** Mediclinic down 5.5 pct after flagging revenue miss

** FTSE 350 banking index heads for worst day since Brexit (Reporting by Helen Reid)