HSBC names Elhedery as MENA head of global banking and markets -memo
June 11, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

HSBC names Elhedery as MENA head of global banking and markets -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings has named Georges Elhedery as head of global banking and markets for the Middle East and North Africa region, effective immediately, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Elhedery had already been handling much of that remit since the previous banking and markets head, Mohammad al-Tuwaijri, was promoted to chief executive of MENA in July last year.

Elhedery, who has worked for HSBC since 2005, will report to Tuwaijri and Jose-Luis Guerrero, the bank’s head of global banking and markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the memo added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

