HSBC Middle East to move head office to Dubai from Jersey
September 17, 2015 / 12:39 PM / 2 years ago

HSBC Middle East to move head office to Dubai from Jersey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings’ Middle East business is to move its head office from Jersey to Dubai’s financial free zone next year, the bank said on Thursday.

Mohammad al-Tuwaijri, deputy chairman and chief executive of HSBC in the Middle East and North Africa, said the bank had been considering the move for some time.

He said in a statement it made sense for HSBC Bank Middle East’s business to be regulated in Dubai.

The bank said the move, which means it will be regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, would not affect its customers or its regulatory relationships in other countries outside of the United Arab Emirates.

The Dubai International Financial Centre, set up in 2004, has its own labour laws and court system separate from the wider UAE.

Since opening, it has become the most prominent financial hub in the Middle East, with many international banks, law and advisory firms and insurance companies using it as their regional base. HSBC Private Bank has been based there since 2006. (Reporting by David French. Editing by Jane Merriman)

