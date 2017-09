Jan 21 (Reuters) - HSBC Global Asset Management, the investment management business of the HSBC Holdings, hired Adrian Gordon as its UK institutional head.

Gordon will report to Andy Clark, the company’s global asset management chief.

Previously, Gordon was head of institutional business at BNY Mellon Investment Management, a unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)