MOVES-HSBC names Anthony Glover U.S. retail banking head

Aug 15 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc named Anthony Glover as head of U.S. retail banking.

He will also serve as a member of the HSBC U.S. retail banking and wealth management executive committee, the bank said.

Glover, who will be based in New York, will report to Pablo Sanchez, regional head of retail banking and wealth management, United States and Canada.

Glover previously worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co as head of corporate development for Chase merchant services. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)