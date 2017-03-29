MOVES-HSBC Private Bank names non-executive director

March 29 (Reuters) - HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) SA said it appointed company veteran Christophe de Backer as a non-executive board director, effective immediately.

De Backer, who joined HSBC in 1990, also joins the board of HSBC Private Banking Holdings (Suisse) SA, which includes HSBC's private banking operations in Switzerland and Luxembourg.

The firm said John Flint and Elie Wakim would retire from its board, effective Oct. 21 and March 30, respectively. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)