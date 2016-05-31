FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-HSBC hires UBS's Cronje as investment bank COO
May 31, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

MOVES-HSBC hires UBS's Cronje as investment bank COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed Andre Cronje as chief operating officer of its investment bank, hiring him from UBS where he held a similar position.

HSBC said on Tuesday Cronje will start on June 13 as COO of global banking and markets (GBM), reporting to GBM chief executive Samir Assaf and group COO Andy Maguire.

Cronje is a qualified lawyer and chartered accountant and has been COO of UBS’s investment bank since 2013, where he managed major change, regulatory remediation and cost reduction programmes, according to an HSBC staff memo.

Cronje held a number of senior roles at the Swiss bank after starting in mergers and acquisitions, including leading its strategic analysis team, which included M&A.

Didier Descamps, interim COO for GBM, will be given a new role once Cronje arrives, the memo said. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

