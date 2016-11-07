FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-HSBC names Gina Slotosch head of securities services, Germany
November 7, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 10 months ago

MOVES-HSBC names Gina Slotosch head of securities services, Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - HSBC Bank Plc appointed Gina Slotosch as head of securities services, Germany.

Slotosch, who joined HSBC in 2005, was previously head of global custody product based in London, the bank said.

She will report to Carola von Schmettow, chief executive of HSBC Germany, and Rafael Moral, head of Europe securities services.

Prior to HSBC, Slotosch held a number of securities services positions at State Street Corp, Deutsche Bank and BNY Mellon. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
