MOVES-HSBC names Lacour head of equities EMEA
May 10, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

MOVES-HSBC names Lacour head of equities EMEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed Franck Lacour as head of equities for Europe, Middle East and Africa, in addition to his current role as global head of trading.

It follows the departure of David Long as head of equities EMEA last summer. Long had been in the role since September 2014.

HSBC said Lacour will be responsible for the global expansion of European products in his new role, and will be the primary contact for the equity businesses across EMEA.

Lacour joined HSBC in September 2010 as head of trading, moving from Barclays where he was head of Europe and Asia derivatives for seven years. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

