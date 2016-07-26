FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-HSBC appoints Georges Elhedery as MENA CEO
July 26, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

MOVES-HSBC appoints Georges Elhedery as MENA CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - HSBC Middle East said on Tuesday it had appointed Georges Elhedery as its chief executive for the Middle East and North Africa region with immediate effect.

Elhedery, who joined the bank in 2005 and was previously head of global banking and markets in the MENA region, will also join the board of HSBC Bank Middle East as deputy chairman, the bank said in a statement.

Elhedery's appointment is subject to regulatory approvals, it added.

He replaces Mohammad al-Tuwaijri, who in May joined the Saudi Arabian government as deputy minister of economy and planning.

The bank is expected to announce an appointment for the head of global banking and markets in the MENA region at a later date. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

