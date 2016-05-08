MOVES-HSBC Middle East appoints Jones as interim chief executive

DUBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - HSBC Middle East has appointed Robin Jones as interim chief executive, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

Jones was previously HSBC Middle East’s deputy chief executive and chief operating officer.

He replaces Mohammad al-Tuwaijri, who was on Saturday appointed Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of economy and planning as part of a reshuffle of senior government officials in the kingdom.

A HSBC spokeswoman said a permanent replacement for Tuwaijri will be announced in due course. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)