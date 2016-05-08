FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-HSBC Middle East appoints Jones as interim chief executive
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

MOVES-HSBC Middle East appoints Jones as interim chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - HSBC Middle East has appointed Robin Jones as interim chief executive, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

Jones was previously HSBC Middle East’s deputy chief executive and chief operating officer.

He replaces Mohammad al-Tuwaijri, who was on Saturday appointed Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of economy and planning as part of a reshuffle of senior government officials in the kingdom.

A HSBC spokeswoman said a permanent replacement for Tuwaijri will be announced in due course. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.