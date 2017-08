July 7 (Reuters) - HSBC Securities Services, part of HSBC Holdings Plc, has appointed Paul Heffernan as head of cross-border sales for securities services in EMEA.

Heffernan, who joins the bank from Northern Trust, will be responsible for driving business development and providing guidance to international fund managers in his new role.

He has more than 16 years of experience in the investment funds industry. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)