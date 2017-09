HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - HSBC named Noel Quinn as its new chief executive for global commercial banking, the London-based lender said on Thursday, succeeding Simon Cooper who resigned from the role.

Standard Chartered separately said it had hired Cooper as Chief Executive for corporate and institutional banking.

Quinn joined HSBC in 1987, HSBC said, and has led the bank’s commercial banking units in Asia-Pacific and the UK. (Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by David Evans)