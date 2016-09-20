FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-HSBC Private Bank names new head of US investment services
September 20, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

MOVES-HSBC Private Bank names new head of US investment services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - HSBC Private Bank, a unit of HSBC Holdings Plc, appointed Russell Schofield-Bezer as U.S. head of investment services and product solutions.

Schofield-Bezer joined HSBC in 2006 and most recently was with HSBC Global Banking and Markets, where he served as head of capital financing Europe and head of debt capital markets for EMEA.

Schofield-Bezer, who recently relocated from London to New York, will report to Marlon Young, HSBC's regional head of global private banking for U.S. & Latin America and to Stuart Parkinson, chief of staff at HSBC Global Private Bank. (Reporting by John Benny; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

