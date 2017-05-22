May 22 HSBC Global Asset Management, a unit of
HSBC Holdings Plc, said on Monday it has appointed
three investment specialists who will help the company integrate
sustainability into the investment process.
The company said the new hires - Sandra Carlisle, Stephanie
Maier and Helene Winch - will report to Melissa McDonald who
leads the asset management group's equities product and also
global initiatives on sustainability.
Carlisle, who has nearly 30 years of experience in financial
markets, most recently served as head of responsible investment
at London-based Newton Investment Management.
HSBC said Maier will join shortly from asset management
company Aviva Investors, where she was head of responsible
investment strategy and research.
Winch, who has over 20 years investment experience, most
recently served as a portfolio director at Low Carbon Ltd.
HSBC Global Asset Management is an asset manager in the
Asset Owners Disclosure Project’s (AODP) Global Climate Index
for Asset Managers.
