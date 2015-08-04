FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-HSBC appoints Antonio Simoes CEO of HSBC Bank
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-HSBC appoints Antonio Simoes CEO of HSBC Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Antonio Simoes chief executive of HSBC Bank Plc and CEO for Europe, effective Sept. 1.

Simoes, who will join the group management board, joined HSBC in 2007 from McKinsey & Co.

He led HSBC’s group strategy and M&A activities, and in 2009 assumed responsibilities for planning and chief of staff to the group CEO, HSBC said.

He was appointed head of retail banking and wealth management for Europe in January 2012. In November 2012, he was appointed CEO of the UK Bank and deputy CEO of HSBC Bank.

Simoes succeeds Alan Keir, who will step down on Sept. 30 and retire from the group on March 31 next year after a 34-year career with the bank. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.