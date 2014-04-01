FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Andrew Long chief executive
April 1, 2014 / 5:42 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Andrew Long chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - HSBC Bank Oman, Oman’s fourth-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it had appointed Andrew Long as chief executive, replacing Ewan Stirling.

Long joins from HSBC Bank Egypt, where he was deputy chairman and chief executive, a statement to the Muscat stock exchange said.

The lender, created in June 2012 by the merger of HSBC’s Omani assets and Oman International Bank, made a 2013 net profit of 10.9 million rials ($28.3 million), compared to 5.8 million rials in 2012. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

