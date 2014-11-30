HSBC Oman says in talks with Meezan bank to sell Pakistan unit

DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - HSBC Oman is in talks with Karachi’s Meezan Bank to sell its Pakistan unit, Muscat’s fourth-largest lender by market capitalisation said on Sunday.

HSBC Oman, 51 percent owned by London-listed HSBC, said talks were preliminary and may or may not lead to a sale. It did not provide further details.

Meezan Bank, a sharia-compliant lender, on Friday said it had received regulatory approval to study buying HSBC Oman’s Pakistani unit. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)