HSBC boosts overdraft settlement to $32 million to end dispute

HSBC Bank USA will add $2 million to the $30 million it previously agreed to pay to settle a lawsuit about overdraft fees, placating four law firms who had objected to the deal, according to a filing in New York state court.

The extra $2 million ends a long dispute between two teams of lawyers who had pursued parallel lawsuits against HSBC for allegedly manipulating checking transactions to boost charges for overdrawn accounts.

