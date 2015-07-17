FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Damages estimate disputed in $30 mln HSBC overdraft settlement
July 17, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

Damages estimate disputed in $30 mln HSBC overdraft settlement

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lawyers fighting a $30 million proposed settlement by HSBC to end a checking overdraft lawsuit said the deal was based on a faulty damages estimate and failed to consider $46 million in interest consumers would be entitled to if they won at trial.

In a motion in a New York state court on Tuesday, lawyers fighting the agreement said the total amount class members could potentially recover, including interest, comes to $122 million, much more than the $58.8 million estimate given by lawyers who reached the settlement.

