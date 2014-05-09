FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC agrees to sell Pakistan bank
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

HSBC agrees to sell Pakistan bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - HSBC said it has agreed to sell its banking business in Pakistan to Meezan Bank Ltd , seven months after failing to win regulatory approval to sell it to another company.

The Pakistan unit has 10 branches and had assets of about $455 million at the end of 2013, HSBC said. It did not put a price on the deal and said it was subject to regulatory approval. It is expected to complete in the second half of 2014.

The sale continues a retreat by HSBC from countries where it lacks scale. Europe’s biggest bank has closed or sold more than 60 businesses in the last three years in an effort to cut costs and complexity. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.