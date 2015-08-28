FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC says 275,000 payments affected by technical issues
August 28, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

HSBC says 275,000 payments affected by technical issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - HSBC said about 275,000 transactions had been affected by problems which prevented some of its business customers making payments on Friday, resulting in thousands of Britons not receiving their wages.

“There has been a fault in the information used to process some payments from HSBC business customers. About 275,000 payments have been affected including payments to customers of other banks,” an HSBC spokesperson said.

The bank said it was taking steps to ensure that payments are made as quickly as possible and was working with other banks to ensure that customers “do not lose out as a result of today’s problems”, without giving detail on measures taken.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise

