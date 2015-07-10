FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC names new head of Asia Pacific debt syndicate
July 10, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC names new head of Asia Pacific debt syndicate

Timothy Sifert

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 10 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed Carla Goudge as head of debt syndicate for Asia Pacific, replacing Matthias Knobloch, who is leaving the UK-based lender to take a career break, according to an internal memo.

Hong Kong-based Goudge, who has worked on HSBC’s syndicate desk since 2008, will take over on August 1 and report to Adam Bothamley, global head of debt syndicate, and to Alexi Chan, global co-head of debt capital markets.

At the same time, Alison Chan will relocate to Hong Kong from London to join the Asian debt syndicate team full time. Along with her existing role on the European syndicate desk, Chan has been helping out with Asia-related trades. She will report to Goudge.

Knobloch had held the syndicate head role since 2011. (Reporting By Timothy Sifert; Editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)

