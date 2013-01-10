FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC says Ping An stake sale on track
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

HSBC says Ping An stake sale on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - HSBC said its $9.4 billion deal to sell its stake in Chinese insurer Ping An remains on track, and it is not aware of any new information related to the deal that needs to be disclosed.

After media reports that the sale had run into trouble, HSBC said in a brief statement it “is not aware of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in HSBC’s securities or of any inside information that needs to be disclosed”.

Thailand’s CP Group agreed to buy HSBC’s 15.6 percent stake in Ping An on Dec. 5, backed by state-run China Development Bank. HSBC said on the basis of its inquiries, the information related to the deal remains accurate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.