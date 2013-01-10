FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China regulator says seeking more information on HSBC-Ping An deal
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

China regulator says seeking more information on HSBC-Ping An deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China’s insurance regulator said on Thursday it has conducted a preliminary review of HSBC Holdings Plc’s planned sale of its $9.4 billion stake in Ping An Insurance to Thailand’s CP Group and is seeking more information from the Chinese insurer.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) made the comments in an emailed statement to Reuters.

On Wednesday, the South China Morning Post and The Wall Street Journal reported that the CIRC was likely to veto the deal due to a lack of funding.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.