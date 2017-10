HONG KONG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - HSBC said on Wednesday it has sold its entire HK$72.7 billion ($9.38 billion) stake in Chinese insurer Ping An Insurance, as the bank seeks to sell non-core holdings.

HSBC sold the stake to an affiliate of Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group. The purchase price was equivalent to HK$59 per share, HSBC said in a statement.

The acquisition of the Ping An stake will be financed in part in cash and under a facility with China Development Bank Corp. Hong Kong.