10 months ago
October 24, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 10 months ago

RPT-MOVES-HSBC names senior commercial banker as Asia-Pacific private banking head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert)

HONG KONG, Oct 24 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings said on Monday that Siew Meng Tan, a senior banker in the commercial banking division of Europe's biggest lender, will takeover as Asia-Pacific head of global private banking from Jan. 1, 2017.

Tan will replace Bernard Rennell, who has been appointed as senior advisor to the chief executive for key client coverage in the global private banking business, HSBC said in a statement.

Tan has been with HSBC for 12 years, and her most recent role in the bank's commercial banking division was that of a regional head of global trade and receivables finance in Asia-Pacific, the bank statement added. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

