FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC tower could be sold for over 1.1 bln stg
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

HSBC tower could be sold for over 1.1 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - London’s largest and most expensive office building, HSBC’s global headquarters, is up for sale and could fetch over 1.1 billion pounds ($1.85 billion), a record price for the British market, the Financial Times reported.

The Canary Wharf-based 44-storey, 1.1 million square foot building is being marketed by estate agents JLL and GM Real Estate, according to sources familiar with the matter, the FT said. (link.reuters.com/maq78v)

At the height of the British property boom in 2007, the HSBC tower became the most expensive building in London when it sold for 1.09 billion.

The FT said HSBC had a 13-year lease on the building and is committed to annual upward-only inflation-linked rent reviews, citing sources familiar with the tenancy arrangements. This would make it an attractive proposition for investors seeking a hedge against inflation. ($1 = 0.5953 British Pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.